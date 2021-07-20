Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi wades into fresh controversy?

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi is in the eye of a storm once again.



The Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) M Srinivas alleged that Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Viajyalaxmi with her powers removed three of the sanitary workers from their duties in Circle 18 Panjagutta and their places were filled with the Mayor's maid family members.

Srinivas said that to appoint the family members of Mayor's maid these people were fired from their duties and he demanded to reinstate them in a letter written to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar.

However the GHMC on Monday clarified that sanitary field assistant (SFA) K Sai Baba was sacked from his duty for committing irregularities and also sanitary workers L Rama Devi and V Bharathi were also sacked from their duties as these two persons did not attend the duties from January 1 to April 20 but in biometric they were shown present using illegal methods.

The GHMC officials explained that Sai Baba has been sent notice twice to attend the court regarding this issue but failed to attend. The officials also clarified that no one was appointed in these places till date.