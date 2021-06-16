Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi inaugurates five mobile toilets

Khairatabad: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Tuesday inaugurated five mobile toilets in the Khairatabad GHMC zone. The corporation already has 30 such mobile toilets in its limits. With the inauguration of the five toilets, the number has gone up to 35 now.

Speaking at the inauguration held at the parking yard in Necklace Road, the Mayor said that the mobile toilets would be available for use in major intersections of the City, where the crowd is high.

"The GHMC has set up seven new mobile toilets in major intersections of the City. Unused RTC buses are beautifully altered to design these mobile toilets. For the first time, facilities for transgenders are made in these mobile toilets," she added.

The mobile toilets have two urinal sections separately for women and men, including a feeding room for lactating mothers. At the back of the bus, which has the toilets, a small shop will be set up for sale of snacks, cool drinks and water bottles. The management of the mobile toilet, which is equipped with a solar power system, has been handed over to an outsourcing agency.

The event was attended by the Deputy Mayor, Hyderabad Zonal Commissioner Pravinya, Medical Officer Bhargav Narayana and others.