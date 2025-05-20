  • Menu
Hyderabad Metro Offers 10% Discount on New Fares from May 24

L&T Hyderabad Metro announces a 10% discount on revised fares starting May 24 across all lines and fare zones. Check details and benefits for passengers.

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) has said that all metro passengers will get a 10% discount on the new ticket prices starting May 24.

The discount will be given in all fare zones and on all three metro lines.

The price change was made after a special team (Fare Fixation Committee) gave suggestions. It is part of a plan to help the metro run well for a long time.

The company said this step was taken after listening to passengers. They want to keep metro travel affordable while also taking care of costs.

Metro head KVB Reddy said the price change was needed, but they are giving a 10% cut to help passengers.

People can visit www.ltmetro.com to see the new prices and get more info.



