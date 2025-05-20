Live
- Karisma Kapoor has the sweetest way to beat the summer heat
- Voices of Change: Miss World Head-to-Head Challenge Opens with Powerful Speeches from the Americas, Caribbean, and Africa
- Sofiya Qureshi row: Vijay Shah stays away from MP cabinet meet
- Mumbai Indians Sign Bairstow, Asalanka, and Gleeson as Replacements for National Duty Players
- Microsoft Unveils GitHub AI Agent That Can Write, Fix and Update Code
- Karnataka Liquor Sales to Halt on May 21st Due to License Fee Hike
- Only 7 pc of Indian heirs feel obligated to join family businesses: HSBC study
- Pocket-Friendly Coconut Alternatives to Enhance Your Dishes
- How to Make Ghee from Malai at Home: A Simple 5-Step Guide
- All set for intermediate supplementary examinations: DIEO Ganesh Kumar
Hyderabad Metro Offers 10% Discount on New Fares from May 24
Highlights
L&T Hyderabad Metro announces a 10% discount on revised fares starting May 24 across all lines and fare zones. Check details and benefits for passengers.
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) has said that all metro passengers will get a 10% discount on the new ticket prices starting May 24.
The discount will be given in all fare zones and on all three metro lines.
The price change was made after a special team (Fare Fixation Committee) gave suggestions. It is part of a plan to help the metro run well for a long time.
The company said this step was taken after listening to passengers. They want to keep metro travel affordable while also taking care of costs.
Metro head KVB Reddy said the price change was needed, but they are giving a 10% cut to help passengers.
People can visit www.ltmetro.com to see the new prices and get more info.
Next Story