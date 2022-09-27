Hyderabad Metro Rail creates green channel to transport donor heart

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) activated a green channel in the wee hours of Monday and facilitated a special train to transport a live donor heart from Nagole to Jubilee Hills Check Post Metro Station.

A panel of doctors and other medicos headed by Dr. Gokhale from the Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills brought the harvested heart from the Kamineni Hospital at the Nagole Metro Station at around 1am on Monday. The live donor heart was then rushed inside the waiting metro train and in a span of 25 minutes the special train reached Jubilee Hills check post where the ambulance of Apollo Jubilee Hills was waiting to receive the live organ.

This is for the second time, that HMR has made arrangements for a special green channel to transport a donor heart. A similar initiative was taken-up in February, 2021 when HMR received an SOS call from Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills for transport of a live donor heart. KVB Reddy, MD and CEO, L&TMRHL expressed his gratitude to doctors and HMR staff who ensured the safe transport of the live organ.