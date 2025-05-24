Hyderabad Metro Rail New Fares to Come Into Effect from Today

The Hyderabad Metro Rail management has announced a revision in ticket prices that will take effect today. According to the new fare structure, the minimum ticket price has been set at Rs. 11, while the maximum fare will be Rs. 69. Initially, the fares were proposed to rise to Rs. 12 for the minimum and Rs. 75 for the maximum. However, following significant opposition from passengers, the management reconsidered its decision.

In an effort to alleviate the financial impact on commuters, the management has introduced a 10 percent discount on the increased fares. This discount will vary depending on the method of ticket purchase, with special provisions for those using smart cards, tokens, and mobile apps. Metro officials have expressed their commitment to making services more accessible to all passengers during this transition.

The revised fares were determined considering various factors, including passenger congestion, ticket sales, and overall travel experience. Officials indicated that the aim of these adjustments is to encourage a greater number of passengers to utilise metro services while ensuring the provision of these services with appropriate precautions in mind.