Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II Works to Begin in Old City in January 2025

Hyderabad, November 26, 2024 – The construction work for Phase-II of the Hyderabad Metro Rail is set to begin in the Old City area, starting from the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) to Chandrayangutta, in the first week of January 2025. This phase will be a key extension of the metro network, enhancing connectivity and infrastructure in one of Hyderabad's most densely populated areas.

The Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML), a joint venture between the Telangana state government and the Central government, will oversee the project. N.V.S. Reddy, Managing Director of HAML, confirmed that preparations for Phase-II would begin soon, with the official ground-breaking expected in the new year.

Demolition and Pre-construction Work to Begin

In preparation for the metro rail expansion, demolition work on properties along the metro route will start in the last week of December 2024. These properties were acquired through the Land Acquisition Act, and geo-technical studies will also be conducted in parallel. Central barricading of roads will be implemented to ensure safety and minimize disruptions during construction.

Although the approval from the central government for all five corridors of Phase-II is still pending, HAML is moving forward with preliminary work for the MGBS to Chandrayangutta stretch. The full Phase-II project will span 76.4 km, with 54 stations, at an estimated cost of ₹24,269 crore.

Minimal Land Acquisition Except in Old City

The construction of Phase-II will involve minimal private land acquisition, except in the Old City area. Most of the land required for the project, including depots and other facilities, will come from government land. Telangana’s Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has been actively monitoring the project’s progress, with a focus on completing the work within four years.

For the Old City stretch, property owners are being offered ₹65,000 per square yard for their land. Additionally, N.V.S. Reddy assured that none of the 106 religious and heritage structures in the area would be impacted. Engineering solutions are being designed to avoid disturbing these important landmarks.

Key Features of Phase-II

The metro's new routes will feature elevated viaducts, with the exception of a 1.6 km stretch inside Shamshabad International Airport, which will be built at ground level. Modern construction techniques, including the use of double ‘U’-shaped girders, will expedite the work, ensuring faster implementation.

Phase-II includes the following corridors:

Corridor 4: Nagole – Shamshabad RGIA (36.8 km) ₹11,226 crore

Corridor 5: Raidurg – Kokapet Neopolis (11.6 km) ₹4,318 crore

Corridor 6: MGBS – Chandrayangutta (7.5 km) ₹2,741 crore

Corridor 7: Miyapur – Patancheru (13.4 km) ₹4,107 crore

Corridor 8: LB Nagar – Hayat Nagar (7.1 km) ₹1,877 crore

Connectivity to the Airport

A major highlight of Phase-II is the Airport Corridor (Corridor 4), which will connect the Shamshabad International Airport to the metro network. This route will be accessible from three existing metro lines, providing convenient access for travelers.

The Nagole and LB Nagar stations will serve as key hubs, allowing passengers to transfer to the airport corridor. A twin station at Nagole will facilitate seamless transfers for those traveling on the Blue Line to the airport. Passengers on the Green Line can access the airport route from Chandrayangutta, and travelers on the Red Line can connect from MGBS or LB Nagar.

Additionally, HAML and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are collaborating on a double-decker flyover-cum-metro rail project for the Miyapur-Madinaguda stretch. This will help streamline traffic flow and integrate metro and road networks.

Future Prospects for Hyderabad Metro

Once complete, Phase-II will significantly expand Hyderabad’s metro network, adding over 76 km of track and 54 new stations, offering greater convenience and connectivity for commuters. The project is part of Hyderabad’s broader public transportation vision, aiming to reduce traffic congestion and enhance the city’s infrastructure.

With the construction work for Phase-II expected to ramp up in early 2025, Hyderabad Metro Rail is set to become a key driver of urban development in the city, serving thousands of daily commuters and boosting local businesses along the newly connected corridors.