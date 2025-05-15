Hyderabad Metro Raises Ticket Prices After 7.5 Years

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH), the company that operates the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR), has announced that ticket prices will go up for the first time since the metro started. The new fares will begin on Saturday, 17 May 2025.

The price of the cheapest ticket will increase by ₹2, going from ₹10 to ₹12. The most expensive ticket will rise by ₹15, changing from ₹60 to ₹75.

The Managing Director and CEO of L&T Metro, Mr. K.V.B. Reddy, said the price change is based on advice from the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC), a group that was set up by the government. Mr. Reddy explained that the new fares are meant to balance making tickets affordable for passengers while also ensuring the metro is financially strong.

The FFC, which is led by a former High Court Judge, made its recommendations for the price changes in January 2023. The company is required to follow these recommendations.

Mr. Reddy has asked for the support and understanding of the passengers. He said the fare hike is necessary to maintain and improve the quality of the metro services. He pointed out that the increase is around 20% to 25% for current fares, which range from ₹10 to ₹60.

This fare hike is happening after a long wait of 7.5 years. Although the FFC suggested a two-step price increase back in 2023, the metro delayed the decision due to events like the general elections. Now, after waiting for years, the fare increase is being introduced.

Mr. Reddy mentioned that the delay could not continue because the metro needs funds to buy new trains and to run more services during busy hours. The company has also been facing growing losses over the years.















