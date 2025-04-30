Hyderabad Metro Removes All Betting Ads After PIL in High Court

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has informed the Telangana High Court that all advertisements promoting offshore betting platforms have been removed from metro premises.

The move follows a public interest litigation (PIL) that alleged HMRL was enabling the promotion of unlawful betting sites including 1xBET, Fairplay, and Myjackpot777 through advertisements displayed within metro stations and related infrastructure.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Advocate General A. Sudharshan Reddy, representing the state government, conveyed that steps had been taken to ensure such promotional material had been completely removed. He stated that HMRL premises no longer display any betting-related advertisements.

The court had previously sought an explanation from HMRL after the PIL highlighted the presence of these advertisements, raising concerns about the legality of endorsing offshore betting services. In response, authorities confirmed that corrective action was implemented across all metro stations.

The bench took note of the government’s assurance and is expected to monitor compliance with regulations concerning public advertising content, particularly in government-linked spaces.