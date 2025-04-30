Live
- 111 lakh metric tons wheat procured in Punjab, says minister
- India Issues Warning To Pakistan As Border Tensions Escalate Following Pahalgam Attack
- Supreme Court Halts CBI Probe Against Kerala CM's Chief Principal Secretary
- Send Lord Jagannath idol photo, 'prasad' from Digha temple to each home: Bengal CM tells state dept
- Pakistanis Deported From India Include Man Who Voted In Elections Despite Being Non-Citizen
- Pakistani Senator's Inflammatory Speech Threatens Religious Site In India
- Five medicos among six killed as car runs amok in Andhra
- Bengaluru’s Luxury Housing Market Sees 59% Growth in 2024-25
- Defacement of Ambedkar’s statue in MP's Ashoknagar sparks outrage
- IPL 2025: Going to be exciting as well as challenging, says Dravid on managing Suryavanshi
Hyderabad Metro Removes All Betting Ads After PIL in High Court
Hyderabad Metro Rail removed all betting app ads after a PIL in Telangana High Court alleged promotion of illegal offshore gambling platforms.
Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has informed the Telangana High Court that all advertisements promoting offshore betting platforms have been removed from metro premises.
The move follows a public interest litigation (PIL) that alleged HMRL was enabling the promotion of unlawful betting sites including 1xBET, Fairplay, and Myjackpot777 through advertisements displayed within metro stations and related infrastructure.
During the hearing on Tuesday, Advocate General A. Sudharshan Reddy, representing the state government, conveyed that steps had been taken to ensure such promotional material had been completely removed. He stated that HMRL premises no longer display any betting-related advertisements.
The court had previously sought an explanation from HMRL after the PIL highlighted the presence of these advertisements, raising concerns about the legality of endorsing offshore betting services. In response, authorities confirmed that corrective action was implemented across all metro stations.
The bench took note of the government’s assurance and is expected to monitor compliance with regulations concerning public advertising content, particularly in government-linked spaces.