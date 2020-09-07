Hyderabad metro services resume between Miyapur-LB Nagar after 5 months

Hyderabad metro rail services have been resumed between Miyapur-LB Nagar of corridor-I on Monday after a gap of five months. The metro services will be operated from 7 am to 12 noon and 4 pm to 5 pm with a frequency of five minutes.

The frequency of the trains will be increased depending on passenger traffic. While the corridor-I has been opened today, metro trains on corridor-11 and corridor-III will be operational by Wednesday.



Stations like Gandhi Hospital, Bharat Nagar, Moosapet, Musheerabad and Yousufguda stations will not be opened for passengers due to the containment zones.



Around 169 days after the Janata Curfew on March 22, the metro rail officials resumed the services following COVID-19 guidelines. Markings at metro stations and inside trains are done for passengers to stand following the physical distancing. Passengers also need to follow social distancing inside the train by keeping vacant the seats marked with 'X'.



Wearing a mask for passengers and metro staff has been made mandatory and those violating the rules will be penalised. Thermal screenings have been installed at all stations and the passengers with normal temperatures are allowed inside. Hand sanitizers have been kept at every corner for the passengers and staff to sanitize their hands.