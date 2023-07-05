Hyderabad Metro sets a record with 5.1 lakh passengers travelling on a single day

Hyderabad Metro Rail has achieved a milestone with a record-breaking 5.10 lakh people traveling on the metro on the 3rd of this month. It's the first time that the number of passengers has crossed the 5 lakh mark since the launch of the metro train.

KVB Reddy, the MD of L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail, expressed his happiness and gratitude towards the passengers for their support. He also mentioned that more metro trips will be available in the coming days to accommodate the increasing demand.

Among the metro corridors, the Miyapur-LB Nagar corridor has topped the number of passengers, with 2.60 lakh people traveling on this route on Monday followed by the Nagole-Rayadurgam corridor comes in second place, with 2.25 lakh people traveling on this route.

Meanwhile, Rayadurgam station saw the highest number of travelers, with 32,000 people, followed by LB Nagar with 30,000 people. Ameerpet had 29,000 travelers, and Miyapur had 23,000 travelers, according to NVS Reddy.