Hyderabad Metro Suvarna Offer scheme begins today

Hyderabad: Now metro rail user can enjoy this festive season, as Hyderabad Metro Rail for the very first time under Metro Suvarna Offer scheme has launched 40 per cent discount on every journey. The commuters can avail in service from October 17.

"This offer is applicable for applicants for smart cards, paper and digital QR and a new offer however for smart cards, that is pay for 14 days and get 20 trips for a period of 30 days, while Pay for 20 days and get 30 trips for 45 days. The all-time plan offered pays for 40 days and gets 60 trips for a period of 60 days. metro rail users can avail free trips for a certain validity period. Commuters are advised to approach the nearest station to avail the offers. The metro rail user can avail this from October 17-31," said a senior officer of Hyderabad Metro Rail.

Applicable to smart card

Pay for 14 days get 20 trips with validity for 30 days

Pay for 20 days and get 30 trips with validity for 45 days

Pay for 40 days and get 30 trips with validity for 60 days