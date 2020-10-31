Hyderabad metro to offer 50 per cent discount on passenger fare

Hyderabad metro rail is offering 50 per cent (upto Rs 600) discount on metro smart recharge from tomorrow, said HMRL managing director NVS Reddy on Saturday.

He said that the offer is applicable to those recharging their metro card either at metro stations or online and the cashback will be refunded to the card and is valid for 90 days.

Reddy said that the people are showing more interest to travel by metro and around 1.30 lakh patronage is being seen every day. He continued that with the Suvarna package which was announced recently, the metro patronage has risen to 30 per cent.

HMRL offered Metro Suvarna from October 17 with the discounts on offer range from 40 per cent to 50 per cent depending on the discount option chosen by the passenger. The offer which commenced on October 17 will last till Sankranti.

The discount which was offered on smart cards, paper and digital QR payments is valid till today.