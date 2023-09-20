Hyderabad: Milad procession to be taken out on Oct 1

♦ The Milad procession will be taken out from the historic Mecca Masjid on Sunday at 12 pm

♦ To inspire public confidence and prevent prospective troublemakers, the police have enhanced patrols

♦ The police carried out Mission Chabutra activities and increased surveillance in Old City

Hyderabad: To ensure peace in the city during the two important festivals Milad-un-Nabi and Ganesh immersion coinciding on the same day, a ‘Markazi Milad Juloos Committee’ announced the postponement of the yearly Milad Juloos (procession) in the city. The committee decided to hold the Milad procession on October 1, Sunday after the culmination of Ganesh festivities.

Hyderabad is well-known for its ‘Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb’, the mutual respect and the unity between Muslims and non-Muslims, enduring the Hyderabad’s Tehzeeb, the Muslim community head announced for the postponement of the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession in a gesture aimed at fostering communal harmony.

Maulana Hafez Mohammed Muzaffar, member of the committee, said the procession scheduled for September 28 (12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, as per Islamic calendar) was rescheduled as the Ganesh Visarjan procession is being taken out on the same date. “After deliberate discussion between different organisations who participate in the procession, we had finalised October Sunday for the Milad Juloos,” said Hafez Muzaffar.

The committee appealed to the people to observe the Milad-un-Nabi, birthday of Prophet Mohammed, festival cordially and harmoniously on September 28, and the Juloos to be taken out on October 1. The Milad procession will be taken out from the historic Mecca Masjid on Sunday at 12 noon. The procession will proceed from Mecca Masjid, Charminar, Gulzar, Madina Building, Chatta Bazaar, Purani Haveli, Mir Alam Mandi, Etebar Chowk, Bibi Bazaar and will end at Moghalpura.

The Milad juloos have been organised for the past 16 years by SUFI (Sunni United Forum of India). The Seeratun Nabi Academy, Khawankhwah-e-Shuttaria, Quadri Chaman, Quadria international and other organisations fall under the umbrella of SUFI.

Earlier, the Quadri Chaman officials announced the cancelling of the juloos, worrying about probable law and order violations in the city and this decision was taken without in-depth engagement with other pertinent organisations, which caused significant misunderstanding. Later, the community heads formed a committee, ‘Markazi Milad Juloos Committee’ and held various discussions with other organisations, police and other authorities, later finalised the date.

On Saturday, a delegation of Milad organisers met Police Commissioner C V Anand and submitted a representation, expressing the intention to celebrate the Milad celebrations. As per the sources, the Markazi Committee proposed Saturday (September 30) for the Milad Juloos, however, the police denied permission, and were forced to organise on Sunday.

“We have sought permission from the city police Commissioner about proposed Milad celebrations post immersion and the date was finalised,” said Syed Khader Mohiuddin Junaid Pasha, the general secretary of Milad Juloos committee.

To inspire public confidence and prevent prospective troublemakers, the police have enhanced patrols, interacted with those who have a history of acting disruptively, carried out Mission Chabutra activities, and increased surveillance in sensitive areas of Old City.

Police officers during late nights are going full throttle with their mission in the communal sensitive areas to ensure law and order and prevent any untoward incidents during upcoming festivals. Police were also seen barricading the area and questioning youngsters about their venturing out doing night hours.

“The Ganesh festival, one of the big festivals, should be conducted incident free and in a grand manner. Moreover, Milad-un-Nabi is also a grand celebration among Muslims. The police personnel are holding a meeting among all community members and are counselling the people, especially the youngsters. As it is said that only 0.1 percent might attempt to disrupt the peace, the combined efforts of the majority could effectively counter any such nuisances,” said a senior police officer.