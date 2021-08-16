Hyderabad: Minister KTR launches Online Intinta Innovator Exhibition

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao launched an online Intinta Innovator Exhibition-2021, which had more than 100-plus innovators across 33 districts of Telangana exhibiting their innovations through a virtual showcase in Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday.

While IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, was present virtually, Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, along with Telangana State Innovation Cell team, was attended the launch. The exhibition has innovations panning across sectors of agriculture, sanitation, technology, mobility, water, health.

The innovators range from school student to home maker, from a mechanic to farmer. It is an effort to promote innovation and creativity in the State. People can visit the virtual showcase of innovations at www.teamtsic.telangana.gov.in/intinta-innovator-exhibition-2021.

All 33 District science officers were appointed as nodal officers for the programme, under the guidance of the district collectors. The exhibition was also conducted physically as a part of the larger district-level Independence Day celebrations.

Speaking at the launch, KTR said "Intinta Innovator programme by the Government of Telangana stands as a testimony for inclusive innovation growth; 105 innovators who are scouted through this 2021 exhibition in the State, remind us that solutions are not meant to be imitated from foreign countries; but they are based on real problems faced by fellow Indians."

Speaking about the rationale and way forward for the exhibition, Ranjan said, "While the exhibition is a State-wide annual scouting mechanism for innovative minds across 33 districts, the government will further support the innovators through programmes with sector and need-specific approaches.

We are committed to nurturing innovation culture irrespective of demographic/geographic factors of innovators."