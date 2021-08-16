Hyderabad: MLA Hanumanth Rao's outburst against Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri TRS legislator Mynampally Hanumanth Rao on Sunday vented his ire using abusive language against State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, referring to him as 'useless fellow' and many un-parliamentary words.

Addressing a press conference here, Rao came down heavily against Bandi after the latter said that Rao had approached him for joining BJP. "I have not even seen your face except on TV. How can you claim that I have met you," said Rao, calling Bandi 'Gundu'.

The MLA said Bandi's level was not even that of a corporator; he became MP just by chance. "You challenged that you will 'gherao' me. I am sitting in my Malkajgiri office. Come let us see what you can do. I am going to expose you. I will prove you are a womaniser.

I will make sure you will not win again in your life. People know what I am, they know my capabilities. Don't talk more. No one is afraid here. I am ready to face any consequences. I will not stop until I make you sit on a donkey," said angry Rao.

He alleged that the BJP chief was surrounded by land-grabbers and nala encroachers. "Though from the ruling party, I will now take up dharnas at encroached lands by your leaders. You have spoiled the environment in Malkajgiri. I am warning you," said the MLA, adding he was a force to reckon with in Medak district.

"I am a three time MLA, once MLC, won from Medak when the TRS, Congress and other parties were on the other side. You don't know my abilities. I am a senior-most leader, I don't care for you. I am going to quit politics if you prove that I met you (requesting joining BJP)," said Rao.