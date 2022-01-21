Hyderabad: MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan holds review meet on works

Hyderabad: Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan on Thursday held a meeting to review development works taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's Town Planning wings and other departments in his constituency.

The meeting discussed ongoing major road-widening works at Shalibanda to Hussainialam via Fateh Darwaza, another at Moghalpura road and others.

Khan asked officials to complete the work at earliest and distribute pending land acquisition amounts to property owners.

Town Planning department officers DCP MA Majeed, ACP Faheem were present.