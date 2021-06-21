Hyderabad: Moderate rush on city roads on first day of unlock

Hyderabad: The City roads were busy with vehicular traffic on the first day of lifting of the lockdown by the State government.

The public were liberally carrying out their tasks, as there were no time-bound restrictions. Rush in the public transport, like buses, autos, was moderate. All public and private vehicles started rolling on roads.

A good number of private vehicles, like cars and bikes, were witnessed on the roads. People were seen freely travelling . They were excited and came out on the Necklace Road. A lot of crowd was seen at Koti, with people hanging out with friends

Even in the evening roads in Saifabad, Banjara Hills, Hitech City were busy with heavy moment of vehicles.

While most bus passengers followed the Covid norms, like putting on masks, maintaining social distance, a few in buses were seen without masks. Even a few bus conductors did not seem to insist people to use masks and follow social distancing norm.

Some conductors told The Hans India that they did insist on the passengers in buses to follow the Covid guidelines in view of public safety. Most City buses were seen with 60 percent full on Sunday.

Even Autos and cabs were running round the clock. A few autos were seen not following social distance norms by packing vehicles with a large number of passengers.