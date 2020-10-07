Hyderabad: More major locations to come under CCTV glare

Hyderabad: The State government has instructed all the heads of the department of GHMC and GHMC zonal commissioners to ensure installation, operation and maintenance of the CCTV cameras at critical locations.

For public safety and security in Hyderabad agglomeration, the security enhancement works should be undertaken in locations cited as per the deadline issued in the annexure to the government order. The installation should be in close coordination with the police department so that the technical specification would be in sync with police requirements and video feeds must be carried out at ease. CCTV cameras should be installed in all important locations that include notified slums, 2-BHK colonies, buses, bus depot, government hospitals, metro stations, religious places, lakes, parks, shelter homes and many more places," said a senior officer of GHMC.

According to the GO annexure, the CCTV installations at all the proposed integrated township projects under the department of CCP of GHMC and bus bus bays, bus shelters under the EVDM department must be carried out immediately.

All the notified slums (strategic location), under the department of Urban Local Bodies, 2-BHK colonies, basti dawakhanas and entrance of government hospitals under CE Housing, Metro stations and selected pillars under HMRL, Railway stations and MMTS under SCR, bus depots and buses under TSRTC and religious places under EVDM must have CCTVs within one month, said the annexure.