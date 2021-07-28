Hyderabad weather report: More rain forecast in city

Hyderabad weather report: Generally cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder or lightning is forecast for Hyderabad on July 28 and 29, the IMD said on Tuesday.

According to its bulletin, rain or thundershowers will occur towards evening or night on July 30 and 31. Generally cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm is likely on August 1 and 2.

The rain is attributed to the formation of a low pressure area in the early hours of July 27under the influence of Monday's cyclonic circulation over the North Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood.

It is very likely to become a well marled low pressure area over the north BoB and the adjoining Bangladesh during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, according to the bulletin, the Southwest Monsoon continues to be weak over Telangana.