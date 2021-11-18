Hyderabad: More than 56k applications filed for liquor shop license

Around 56,935 applications were received by the excise department for the new liquor shops in the state. Enthusiasts filed the application by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 2 lakh.



As today is the last day for filing the applications, nunerous people queued up to submit the application to grab the liquor shop license. In some places, more than 300 to 400 people are waiting in the queue to submit the application and the process is expected to be completed by midnight.



Officials said that liquor shops will be allotted to the people through a draw of lots in the presence of the district Collector concerned on November 20. Meanwhile, the excise department is making elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the draw of lots to select a successful applicant for alloting the shop.

