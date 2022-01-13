Hyderabad: More Vizag-Secunderabad special trains to clear rush

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, the railways are extending the weekly special trains between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad. The (no 08579) Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad train will ply every Wednesday.

The dates of journey are February 2 and 23. The (no 08580) Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam special will ply every Thursday.

The dates of journey are February 3 and 24. The (no-08585) Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad train will ply every Tuesday.

The dates of Journey are February 1 and 22. The (no 08586) Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam special will ply every Wednesday.The dates of journey are February 2 and 23.

Sankranti Jansadharan cancelled

Due to operational reasons the following train no 07436 (Anakapalle – Secunderabad) Jansadharan Express train has been temporarily cancelled on January 14.