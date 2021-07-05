Hyderabad: Mosquito spurt sparks fear of vector-borne diseases

Charminar: While the city continues to reel under the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, the citizens of Hyderabad are now battling rapid increase in mosquitoes and increasing risk of outbreak of vector-borne diseases. Moreover the citizens are annoyed by the civic body's inaction to curb the menace.

Monsoon and poor sanitation are usually breeding ground for mosquitoes, with several vector-borne diseases on the rise including dengue and malaria. Meanwhile a large number of complaints registered online remain unsolved. And a campaign was also started on Twitter that over the prevention of mosquitoes.

Monsoon woes like bad roads with piles of garbage are a common site across the city. Rains on Friday were coupled with water stagnation and mosquito menace.

According to reports, there is a dip in vector-borne diseases compared to previous years; however, the authorities have notified the government to make dengue tests mandatory in all government hospitals.

"The authorities have not conducted a single cleanliness drive to curb the risk of diseases," said Mohammed Ahmed, Vice President, TDP, Greater Hyderabad Minority cell.

The citizens alleged that the authorities remain blind to the garbage and sewage waste thrown open on the roads. Moreover, no sweeping of roads was done from almost a week in several parts of the city.

Karwan Constituency houses several water bodies like Shah Hatim Lake, Langer Houz Lake, Hakeempet Kunta Lake and Jamali Kunta which are always filled with filth and water hyacinth that are ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

"Several residential colonies established around the Langar Houz Lake and Shah Hatim Lake which are breeding grounds for mosquitoes. The spraying of anti-larvae chemicals is not the ideal way to stop mosquito menace, as garbage and water hyacinth remain unattended," said Osman Bin Mohammed, a resident of Janaki Nagar at Tolichowki.

Several people also took the issue on Twitter while tagging the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and asking them to respond to their lodged complaints.

Taking the battle with mosquitoes on social media platforms the residents from across the city voiced; Mosquitoes are not dying even with the coils and they are struggling with mosquitoes bat. "I am a Maccharman of my house since past couple of days. Non-stop batting chalri," tweeted Faheem.

Answering to his tweet, Mohammed Mansoor wrote, "Light Godzilla Agarbatti and close all the doors, within few minutes the mosquitoes will start falling unconscious. And mentioned that, the suggestion is from a resident of Tolichowki, the mosquito capital of Telangana."













Whereas, Phani Gopal tweeted, "This issue has been trend recently! Witnessed the same four months ago! they seem to have gone berserk."