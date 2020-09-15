Hyderabad most livable city In India, says survey

Hyderabad: The City of Pearls has been ranked number one among the '34 Best cities to live and work in India'. A survey conducted by destination discovery website, Holidify.com disclosed Hyderabad ranked number one after scoring 4.0 out of 5 by beating Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai to lead the chart.



According to the survey, the best time to visit the city is from September to March, and says there are not one but many places, right from the historic Charminar and Golconda Fort to the dreamy Ramoji Film City, to visit in the city. "Hyderabad is fast turning into the New York city of South India" the website says, adding that 'it is really a great place to visit in Telangana'.

This is not the first time that Hyderabad leads the chart in different studies and surveys conducted by different organisations. In the JLL City Momentum Index 2020, Hyderabad bagged the World's Most Dynamic City tag. The index, which also said Hyderabad was one of India's fastest growing cities, said the city was drawing a significant level of interest from overseas real estate investors as well.

The website, which helps travellers find the right destination according to their preferences and help them plan their holiday in a hassle-free manner, says the 'Best Cities to live in India' are an amalgamation of cultures of various States that have been moulded into well-structured cities. "Whether it is strong infrastructure, sustainable development or the economy, these mega cities function effortlessly due to incredible process mechanisms," it said.