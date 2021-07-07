Hyderabad: MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar launches brochure on 'Mukkoti Vriksharchana'

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar on Tuesday released a brochure on 'Mukkoti Vriksharchana', the task of planting three crore saplings in an hour on July 24 across the State.

This challenge is being taken up as a part of Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao's birthday celebrations.

On this occasion, Santosh Kumar expressed happiness that the Green India Challenge was being organised across the State and in the country without any disruption. "KTR along with other cadre is committed to the growth of Telangana and is following the path laid by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

"We did Koti 'Vriksharchana' in February on the occasion of KCR's birthday. This is another great attempt to gift KTR as well by planting three crore saplings, on his birthday. I appeal to everybody to take part in this very inspiring task and do their bit for the environment," he said.

The Green India Challenge on July 4 planted one million saplings in one hour on the occasion of MLA Jogu Ramanna's 58th birthday in Adilabad district.

It has been sent to the Guinness Book of World Record to break the existing record of planting 3 lakh, 3 thousand saplings in Turkey in 2019. It also received an appreciation certificate from the representatives of the Wonder Book of Records for successfully executing the task in the Durganagar region.

Ministers Mahmood Ali, Jagadish Reddy, Talasani Srinivasa Yadav, Srinivas Goud, MP Keshava Rao, Whip Balka Suman, MLAs Gadari Kishore, Sanampudi Saidi Reddy, took part in the launch of brochure and lauded the MP for taking the Green India Challenge forward.

Keshava Rao congratulated him for coming up with innovative programmes and popularizing the Green India Challenge around the world.