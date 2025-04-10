Hyderabad: Mujra party busted, 14 held with ganja

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team busted a mujra party at a farmhouse located adjacent to a police station in Moinabad on the city outskirts. The raid, conducted in the early hours of Wednesday, led to arrest of 14 youth and detention of seven women, reportedly brought from Mumbai and West Bengal to perform obscene dances.

The police seized 70 gm of ganja, liquor bottles and hookah pots. The party reportedly went on till 3 am with hookah being served and drugs too among guests.

The organisers brought women from Mumbai, West Bengal and other places and made them perform obscene dances in the party for guests. According to the police, the attendees were found consuming ganja, alcohol and hookah, while engaging in indecent behaviour. While the women dancers were sent to a rescue home, the arrested youngsters were shifted to the police station.

The Moinabad police booked a case and are investigating. They said medical tests are being conducted on all those arrested to confirm substance consumption.