Hyderabad: Muslims protest against Israel in city

Hyderabad: The Muslims in various parts of the city took anti-Israel protests to express solidarity with Palestine after the Friday prayers.

A group of female students staging a protest to express solidarity were detained by police within five minutes of the demonstration. Raising slogans denouncing Israel for its bombardment of Gaza, they gathered at B R Ambedkar statue near Tank Bund in the heart of the city. They were carrying a placard reading ‘Long live Palestine’.

The police detained the protestors who were chanting down Israel. The police personnel were seen escorting the protestors away in a police vehicle.

A police officer stated that there was no permission for the protest. This was the first protest in Hyderabad since the latest conflict between Israel and Palestine began last week. The police also arrested Democratic Justice Society President Abul Majeed.

Similarly, The Students Islamic Organisation Hyderabad also protested in different locations of the city like Ujale Shah Dargah in Saidabad and the locals joined the protest too. The Israeli flag was torn and the protestors shouted anti-Israel slogans and condemned the ongoing strikes against the Palestinians.

“We strongly condemn the silence of Islamic countries over the ongoing Israeli strikes against Palestinian people and the United Nations shall also take initiative to stop Israeli aggression,” said protesters.

Meanwhile, in Masjid-e-Ek Minar in Kothapet, and other mosques, the Israel flag was pasted at the entrance of the mosque and people were walking inside through it.