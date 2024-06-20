Hyderabad: Muthoot Exim unveils 2nd gold point centre in city

Hyderabad: Muthoot Exim (P) Ltd, the precious metal arm of business conglomerate Muthoot Pappachan Group, has launched its Gold Point Centre here, making it the second such facility in the State and 24th in the country, a company media release said.

The purpose of the centre is to provide customers with a trusted and credible place to sell their gold ensuring a seamless process. This centre aims to ensure transparent, fair, precise and efficient selling and recycling of gold.

The 24 Gold Point centres in India include two mobile Muthoot Gold Points in Mumbai and Bengaluru, which collect gold from the doorstep of the customers.

The centres buy old and used gold items directly from customers, which are reprocessed, refined and supplied for domestic consumption.

Keyur Shah, CEO, Muthoot Exim said, “Hyderabad has grown tremendously over the last few years and continues to be one of the leading metro cities in India. Expanding our presence in Telangana with more Gold Point Centres is essential to our business strategy.”

Thomas Muthoot, executive director, Muthoot Pappachan Group & managing director, Muthoot Exim said, “We plan to extend our reach nationwide, establishing additional centres to serve our customers' needs and meet the rising demand for retail gold while delivering exceptional service through our Gold Point Centres.”