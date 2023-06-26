Hyderabad: NAB ropes in students for anti-drug campaign

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) continued to captivate and inspire the enthusiastic youth through an art-centric approach, as part of its ongoing Anti-drugs state-wide awareness campaign. In this captivating initiative, TSNAB collaborated with the students pursuing fine arts in Hyderabad Central University and JNTU. The youngsters adorned the Dr B R Ambedkar Open University’s campus wall with captivating visuals and impactful messages, serving as a visual reminder of the perils of drug abuse.

As part of the awareness drive in the run up to the International Anti-Narcotics Day on June 26, the graffiti wall instantly became a focal point of attraction, drawing the attention of the commuters who were passing by and sparked conversations.

Director TSNAB and Hyderabad city commissioner C V Anand along with Shailaja, Director- DWCDS and Sitaramarao, Vice-Chancellor of Dr B R Ambedkar Open university interacted with the students who explained to them the underlying theme, and the artwork. They were appreciated for channeling their creativity and passion into a powerful medium of expression to create awareness.

“Telangana is one of the few states in India which have a separate narcotics bureau to focus on narcotics enforcement. This bureau, formed a month ago, will enforce all anti-narcotics laws across the State,” said Anand.

“Referring to the Narcotics Control Bureau stats, he said that 11.5 crore are affected in India, and urged everyone to be vigilant,” he said.

Explaining the tough stance of the State government against substance abuse, he reiterated that TSNAB will intensify its activities throughout the state and throughout the year. “Through striking imagery, intricate designs the students created a vibrant graffiti wall describing the dangers of drug abuse,” added Commissioner.

VC, Sitarama Rao retraced the grave consequences of drug abuse on all levels in the community structure and urged the youngsters to abstain from bad habits. Shailaja, Director- DWCDS assured that their department will work in tandem with TSNAB.

Later, the commissioner CP Anand presented rewards and appreciation certificates to the students.