Hyderabad: Nari Lakshya Sadhana bags award in 11th International Excellency Award

Hyderabad: The Telugu Association of Malaysia presented the 11th International Excellency Award to Nari Lakshya Sadhana Foundation which is run by Madhavi in Kaula Lampur recently. Chairman of the association Janardhan gave away the award in the presence of Telugu film actor Preethi Nigam.

Those who received the award were Dr Shobha Devi Nakkana, Pulijala Renuka, Shamim Kasim, Karra Aryan, Maheshwararm Nara Hari, Sharon Pachigolla, Kota Rani, Sharath Chandra, Kodali Padmavathi, Darani, M Senthil Arasu, and M Thulasi Durga.

