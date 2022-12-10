Hyderabad: Neglected Meedikunta lake cries for attention

Hyderabad: Once again Meedikunta Lake has come into the limelight as people of Miyapur residing in and around the lake have raised the question of whether the lake would be developed or not, as locals are forced to live under constant fear and threat due to the pathetic condition of the lake. Though the burning of trash on open land was prohibited in 2017 but still burning the garbage is taking place at open space near the lake has become open dump yard, as debris are been dumped.

Locals pointed out that first of all the catchment of the lake has been filled with debris and half portion of 12 acres of the lake is been illegally encroached and now burning of trash in front of the lake bed is giving the nearby residents hardship, as they are unable to breathe freely and also are worried about a serious health hazard due to the smoke.

"GHMC officials have failed to take any action against the burning of garbage and also dumping of trash in front of the lake has led to water logging in the road, as the complete surrounding area of the lake is been dumped with trash, that has blocked the drainage pipeline due to that sewage water is been accumulated in the road that is causing us hardship. As there is no regulation of dumping due to that residents are residing in a pathetic condition. Also due to that dog and mosquito menace has increased. Many times, we have complained to concerned officials to remove the garbage but till date, no concrete measures have been taken to remove the dump," said Vinay Vangala, resident of Miyapur.

"Burning of trash is taking place early morning and late night, The smoke that is been released from the trash is so thick that it can also be visible in the darkness. Vexed with the issues, several times we locals have posted various photo of the pathetic condition of the lake and requested GHMC officials to stop dumping the trash and burning the trash and also to provide a permanent solution to the lake," said Mahesh, another resident.