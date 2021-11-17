Hyderabad: New premises of Dammaiguda Union Bank of India opened

Hyderabad: The new and spacious premises of Dammaiguda branch of Union Bank of India was inaugurated by Kabir Bhattacharya, FGM, on Tuesday, while S Srinivas, Regional head, Secunderabad, presided. Bhattacharya formally inaugurated the premises by unveiling a plaque and ribbon-cutting. Bank executives and important customers were present to see lighting of the ceremonial lamp.

In his address, Bhattacharya said the bank was committed to providing quality service to customers and offer a wide range of products/services to suit individual needs. The bank offers a wide range of credit facilities at competitive interest rates. "It is committed to strive for economic progress of its clientele and is always at the forefront in implementation of government-sponsored schemes." He urged customers to avail of the credit facilities for their personal and professional needs, thereby contributing to economic progress.

Srinivas thanked customers for their patronage and urged them to recommend the bank to their friends and relatives. He said he looked forward for qualitative growth in the branch business with continued patronage of customers. Owners of the previous and new premises and customers were felicitated.

The bank executives interacted with customers and sought their feedback.K Sridhar Babu, Regional Head, UBI, Saifabad and Pramod Kumar Reddy, Regional Head, UBI, Koti were special invitees. M Karunakar, branch head, Dammaiguda, proposed a vote of thanks.