Hyderabad: NGO sets up post-Covid long-term care centre

Hyderabad: It has been noticed in the case of some Covid patients, particularly those above 60 years, that they need long-term care and rehabilitation post their discharge from government and private hospitals.

According to a healthcare NGO, Helping Hand Foundation, a majority of such cases incur a high out-of-pocket expenditure for Covid treatment and prolonged care in hospital is proving to be a challenge to them, both financially and emotionally. Such patients who require long-term post Covid care are in need of cost-effective rehab. At present, the rehab care is quite expensive and beyond the reach of many.

Addressing this crucial issue, HHF has come up with a not-for-rehab facility for post-Covid cases. A 25-bedded state-of-the-art facility has been set up in association with SEED, USA, at Sivrampally in Rajendranagar mandal.

Clinical physiologists believe that due to isolation during treatment, fear, stigma and anxiety many patients who have recovered from Covid are likely to have post traumatic stress disorder which requires a lot of professional counselling to help them come out of the problem.

The Post Covid Care Rehabilitation launched by the NGO has such key facilities and services as oxygen therapy and respiratory physiotherapy, mental health counselling, nutritional rehab to tackle prolonged weakness, prevention of loss of function along with basic nursing and bed side care.

Special diet is provided. "Covid patients or for that matter critical care patients are spending lakhs for first line treatment in hospitals. This long-term care post recovery at a nominal cost with good quality will be a boon to such patients," said Mujtaba Hasan Askari of Helping Hand Foundation.

The centre also provides in-patient neuro rehabilitation, tracheostomy care, and other rehabilitation services for the adults and elders at most affordable cost and has round-the-dock services from a professional team of care givers, counsellors, and medical officer in a highly hygienic, clean and a home like environment so that patients feel comfortable with the pricing and closer to home, added Askari.