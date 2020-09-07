Hyderabad: NIA issues notices to Varavara Rao's sons-in-law

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday has issued notices to revolutionary writer Varavara Rao's two sons-in-law asking them to appear before the agency on September 9 as a part of Elgar Parishad conspiracy case investigation.



EFLU professor K Satyanarayana and his co-brother journalist KV Kurmanath were asked to appear before the investigation officer of NIA in Mumbai. Reacting to the notices, K Satyanarayana said that it is distressing to share the news that NIA summoned him and his co-brother as witnesses under section 160 and 91 of CrPC.

He further recalled that his flat was raided by the Pune police in August 2018 on the pretext of collecting evidence against his father-in-law Varavara Rao. "I said then that I had no connection with the Bhim Koregaon case. The fact of Varavara Rao being my father-in-law was used to raid my house and cause mental agony," he said.

Varavara Rao was arrested by the Maharashtra police in August 2018 in connection with Bhima Koregaon case. He was taken into custody in November that year for conspiring to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rao had been in Maharashtra jail since 2018. In July, he was tested positive for coronavirus.