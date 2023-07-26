Hyderabad: NIMS doctors conducts first lung transplant surgery under Aarogyasri

In Another remarkable achievement for the public health sector, doctors at NIMS (Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences) hospital successfully saved the life of a patient by performing a lung transplant operation under Aarogyasri for the first time.



CH Hymavathi, a 45-year-old patient from Siddipet district, has been suffering from a lung problem for several years. Her lung capacity has been decreasing, and she relies on oxygen treatment at home. Her condition has reached a point where she cannot survive without oxygen for even a few minutes. After careful consideration, NIMS doctors determined that a lung transplant was the only viable option for Hymavathi.

The patient, a 16-year-old student named Pooja from Warangal, was declared brain-dead by NIMS doctors on Tuesday. The family members generously decided to donate Pooja's organs, including the kidneys, liver, lungs, and cornea.

Taking advantage of this opportunity, NIMS doctors conducted lung, liver, and kidney transplant surgeries on the same day under the Aarogyasri program.

Coincidentally, a brain-dead patient named Pooja from Warangal had matching blood type and lung size with Hymavathi. The surgery was conducted on Tuesday under the leadership of the doctors from the organ transplant department at NIMS. This brings the total number of organ transplants performed at NIMS this year to 27.

This successful lung transplant operation not only saves Hymavathi's life but also showcases the expertise and dedication of the medical professionals at NIMS. The availability of organ donations and the efficient coordination among the medical team have played a crucial role in making this life-saving procedure possible.