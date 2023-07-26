Live
- Home Minister to present DJ Halli and KG Halli riots case before Cabinet Sub-Committee
- Keep eyes on the list of movies hitting theatres and OTT this week
- Jagan Govt neglected irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region: Chandrababu
- Foods to avoid for optimal digestion and delightful taste
- Best 55-inch TVs in India: Choose From Blaupunkt, LG, OnePlus, and more
- Heavy rains lash Warangal district, Satyavathi Rathod directs officials to be vigilant
- Punarjan Ayurveda Cancer Hospital - A New Hope for Cancer Patients!
- Doctors see 40% rise in viral conjunctivitis among kids, adults
- Indian Woman's Controversial Marriage In Pakistan Sparks Family Outcry And Concerns
- Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: 10 Facts About Real-life Hero Captain Vikram Batra
Just In
Home Minister to present DJ Halli and KG Halli riots case before Cabinet Sub-Committee
Keep eyes on the list of movies hitting theatres and OTT this week
Jagan Govt neglected irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region: Chandrababu
Foods to avoid for optimal digestion and delightful taste
Best 55-inch TVs in India: Choose From Blaupunkt, LG, OnePlus, and more
Heavy rains lash Warangal district, Satyavathi Rathod directs officials to be vigilant
Hyderabad: NIMS doctors conducts first lung transplant surgery under Aarogyasri
NIMS (Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences) hospital successfully saved the life of a patient by performing a lung transplant operation under Aarogyasri
In Another remarkable achievement for the public health sector, doctors at NIMS (Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences) hospital successfully saved the life of a patient by performing a lung transplant operation under Aarogyasri for the first time.
CH Hymavathi, a 45-year-old patient from Siddipet district, has been suffering from a lung problem for several years. Her lung capacity has been decreasing, and she relies on oxygen treatment at home. Her condition has reached a point where she cannot survive without oxygen for even a few minutes. After careful consideration, NIMS doctors determined that a lung transplant was the only viable option for Hymavathi.
The patient, a 16-year-old student named Pooja from Warangal, was declared brain-dead by NIMS doctors on Tuesday. The family members generously decided to donate Pooja's organs, including the kidneys, liver, lungs, and cornea.
Taking advantage of this opportunity, NIMS doctors conducted lung, liver, and kidney transplant surgeries on the same day under the Aarogyasri program.
Coincidentally, a brain-dead patient named Pooja from Warangal had matching blood type and lung size with Hymavathi. The surgery was conducted on Tuesday under the leadership of the doctors from the organ transplant department at NIMS. This brings the total number of organ transplants performed at NIMS this year to 27.
This successful lung transplant operation not only saves Hymavathi's life but also showcases the expertise and dedication of the medical professionals at NIMS. The availability of organ donations and the efficient coordination among the medical team have played a crucial role in making this life-saving procedure possible.