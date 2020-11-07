Hyderabad: NIMS nurses call off total boycott of duties

Hyderabad: Following the labour department intervention, staff nurses at NIMS have put off their decision to go for a complete boycott of duties from November 7 (Saturday). NIMS administration has agreed to fulfill some demands raised by nurses, phase-wise, this month and next month and consented to give the same in writing to the labour department as well as the nurses union.



According to NIMS Nurses Union general secretary Vijaya Kumari, they decided to put on hold the decision to boycott duties but would continue the one-hour demonstration as usual. "Only after we receive a written assurance on fulfilling demands will the one-hour demonstrations be called off," she said.

Joint Commissioner (Labour) Dr Gangadhar held a meeting with both parties on Saturday from 12 noon to 2.30 pm to end the impasse after discussions between the nurses union and NIMS administration over the last few days were not successful. While the nurses union wrote to the labour department about NIMS administration not fulfilling their long-pending demands last month, NIMS Director also addressed a letter to the department on Thursday, urging its intervention to end the nurses strike as it would affect health services and treatments (as they come under essential services) during the Covid pandemic. Following these developments, Dr Gangadhar convened the meeting.

Following an assurance by the Joint Commissioner to ensure that their demands are met, nurses withdrew the strike call.

Meanwhile, Vijaya Kumari said that the NIMS administration gave an assurance to release family planning recovered amounts by November 25 and those relating to MACP arrears by next month. However, there was no word given about ELs encashment and 10 per cent incentive announced for healthcare staff for duties during Covid pandemic. As the Director did not attend the meeting, citing official engagements, two senior officials from NIMS attended the meeting convened by the labour department.

It is learnt that instructions were given to NIMS to give a written letter on demands fulfillment and also release dues pertaining to the first demand by Monday, if possible instead of waiting till November 25. The next hearing before the labour department is posted to December 2.