Hyderabad: Niranjan resents CM KCR remarks against Congress

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC senior vice-president G. Niranjan, on Thursday ridiculed comments of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Speaking to mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan here, Niranjan said the people of Telangana were misled by KCR’s words and elected him to power. But now, they were suffering a lot during his “authoritarian” misrule. He condemned the utterances of CM KCR against Congress at Mulugu and Warangal districts on Wednesday. KCR and his minister son KTR were showing “heaven in the palms of their hands”, he added.

He also said that KCR who spoke big things about Dharani portal the other day, did not express his concern to the problems of lakhs of farmers with the loopholes in it?

The TPCC leader said before the GHMC elections, the government had distributed Rs 10,000 cash to the families drowned by the rainsand stopped the issue of Election schedule. MA&UD minister KTR had promised to make payment to the remaining families after the elections. “But after the elections, they totally forgotabout their promise”, he added.

“KTR, who often travels abroad, should disclose the details of the 3.3 lakh crore investments and 22.5 lakh jobs that he claims to have brought in company-wise. People are not happy to be at their own can by misusing public money in the name of decade celebrations”.