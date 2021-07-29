Hyderabad: NITHM to infuse life into Ramammakunta lake

Hyderabad: Once a cesspool, Ramammakunta lake, the urban water point located in Gachibowli will soon get a facelift. Earlier the lake was drying up and had attracted prying eyes of land sharks. With the fresh spell of rains, the long-neglected lake will now be restored to its pristine glory thanks to the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM) taking the initiative to protect the lake. After being neglected for years, the lake has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, and sewage from the surrounding areas was directly flowing into the lake thereby polluting it. The lake will be a cynosure of all eyes on the NITHM campus.

"In the past few years, the lake was completely polluted and slowly the groundwater stopped flowing into the lake.But with heavy rains, in the current monsoon the lake is filled with rainwater that contributed to the significant growth of groundwater in the lake," said Dr. Chinnam Reddy, Director of NITHM.

He further said that the institute is working on making the surroundings of the lake green and pleasant by planting a variety of plants. "To give an attractive look to the lake we are also constructing a walk-path, and beautification works will also be done," the director said.

The Ramammakunta lake is spread over four acres adjacent to the main building of the NITHM campus. Moreover, boating facilities and other facilities may also come in and around the lake soon, as the institute management in collaboration with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to divert the sewage line so that the lake can be free from getting contaminated. Beautification works are being executed with the help of GHMC at a cost of Rs. 32 lakhs.

"A proper treatment will be done to protect the lake from pollution, wastage, and other chemicals. Greenery will include grass, flowers, and fruit trees will also be planted. A special garden with 20 varieties of plants will be formed across the lake with unique lighting," said the director.

Our goal is to make everyone here feel pleasant while walking and jogging. We will evolve the necessary guidelines to provide access to the public as well, the director added.