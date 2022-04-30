Hyderabad: Nitin Gadkari pitches for green hydrogen, fuel of future

Hyderabad:The 'Driving Forward Women Entrepreneurship – Road Ahead' event was conducted by the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) at Novotel, Shamshabad on Friday.



Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways was the special guest at the programme. Addressing woman entrepreneurs, he focused on green hydrogen which is the fuel of the future. "Our Prime Minister has put forth a vision to make India, a five trillion-dollar economy by 2025. To achieve this we need appropriate technologies, increase productivity and exports."

"In order to be successful, you should be people-centric person. You should have good human relations. People's knowledge is more important. The most important thing is you should think ahead of time."

Women entrepreneurs at the programme were inspired by the minister's messages. Union Ministers VK Singh and G Kishan Reddy were present.

Welcoming the gathering, Shubhraa Maheshwari, chairperson of FLO, Hyderabad, said "FLO is the women wing of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). It is an all-India forum for women. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with 17 chapters. Hyderabad is one of the most vibrant chapters."

FLO represents over 8,000 women entrepreneurs and professionals across India. It has been promoting entrepreneurship and professional excellence among women through workshops, seminars, conferences, training and capacity building programmers and many more. About 150-plus women entrepreneurs participated and shared their experiences on the business platform.