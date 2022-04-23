Hyderabad: Nizampet residents demand good roads

Hyderabad: Will the roads in Nizampet ever get re-carpeted? question commuters. They said that day by day, the lanes were becoming worst due to which motorists were facing hardships and further, many accidents were being reported.

Locals pointed out that for the last many years, they have been facing hardships to travel on these roads as even temporary repairs were also not carried out. They added if funds were the problem, they would pool in money to whatever extent they can, and requested the Nizampet Municipal Corporation to provide manpower and machinery at the least.

Ramesh, a commuter said, "We have been raising our voices for a long time now, but of no use as the Nizampet Municipal Corporation is least bothered to solve our problems. This road has become a death trap and causes grievous injuries to road users. Whenever we complain to the municipal officials, they tell us that this road comes under the Road & Buildings department and hence we should approach the officials of that department."

"Many protests were held seeking re-carpeting of roads, but in vain. The condition of roads is turning from bad to worse with every passing day. It is high time the officials concerned address the problem and find a permanent solution to it," said daily commuter.