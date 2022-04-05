Hyderabad: Nizampet residents thirst for adequate water supply

Hyderabad: The residents of Nizampet have been facing acute shortage of drinking water with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) supplying water only for once in three days. The water to Nizampet area is supplied through Hyderguda water reservoir. However, the supply has been interrupted for several days due to pipeline works creating water shortage.

According to 2011 census, the estimated population of Nizampet was 48,835. With the recent merger of area with Bachupally municipal corporation, the population has increased and so is the demand for water. As there are a large number of colonies, apartments, gated communities and Bastis, the consumption of drinking water has increased manifold, especially in the last one month. Instead of supplying more water as the demand raised, the Water Board had allegedly reduced water supply due to various reasons.

Vinay Vangala, a resident and social activist said, "The drinking water supply has been affected for over a month. Water is being provided only once in three days. When locals took up the issue with the Water Board officials of Hyderguda division, they pointed towards pipeline works. With water supply from Hyderguda reservoir has been stopped, many are forced to purchase water cans."

Meanwhile, people who are residing in areas close to Outer Ring Road (ORR) have also been complaining about no drinking water supply. More than 89 colonies near ORR are not being supplied water due to the ongoing construction works of reservoirs and water pipelines under ORR Phase 2 by the Water Board.

Though the Water Board Managing Director had set April first week as the deadline for the company, which is executing the works, it is yet to finish the works due to which the water supply to residential areas close to ORR is hampered. When The Hans India tried contacting the concerned Water Board officials, they failed to respond.