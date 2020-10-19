Hyderabad: No respite from flooding, Old City in dire straits

Hyderabad: Even after three days, colonies in low-lying areas are under a sheet of water. In some areas, there is water up to six feet. With the Balapur bund giving way and Gurram Cheruvu overflowing, houses especially in Hafiz Baba Nagar, Omer colony, Phool Bagh, Indira Nagar, Shivaji Nagar are affected.

Water has seeped into the ground floor and people are taking shelter in the top floor in relatives and friend's homes. In some areas only the roof of houses is visible.

"The rains started on Saturday evening asnd within half-an-hour, the water level started increasing and the people made announcements to vacate the houses within next 15 minutes the water rushed in houses and were flooded with 6-7 feet of water," said Mohammed Raheem, a resident of Omer Colony Baba Nagar.

It was observed that the people in these areas took refuge in cars. "There are no clothes, footwear to wear everything have washed away, and several people are suffering from cold and fever," said Shaik Khaja. No one expected that Baba Nagar would be flooded. The residents did not have the time to vacate the houses. "People rushed to the terrace, top floors of their houses. Whole night they spent on the roof ," said Akram, another resident.

On the other side of the Gurram Cheruvu lake, Sayeed Colony, Nadeem Colony, Salala Barkas, Errakunta, Shaheen Nagar were affected.

Al-Jubail Colony remains flooded

One of the most affected areas in Hyderabad rains is Al Jubail Colony in Chandrayanagutta. The colony was already flooded with 5-6 feet of water. It is now under at least 10-ft water.

"Even the boats toppled due to the pressure of water from nala and almost half of the residents have been evacuated from colony," said Rahman, a youngster who is rescuing people by using temporary boat.

For the people who could not vacate their houses, due to a severely overflowing of water, a group of youngsters are providing them a food, water, essentials etc. and there is no electricity in entire area.

Moreover, in other western areas like Nadeem Colony, Virasat Colony, Chabbra, rescue operations are still going on. Almost all residents were evacuated as the water level increased to 7 feet.