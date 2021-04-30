Hyderabad: No social distancing, long queues at vaccine centres scare citizens

While the coronavirus scare is haunting the citizens, overcrowded vaccine centres in Hyderabad giving jitters to the people where the social distancing norms are going for a toss.

Long queues, no social distancing are being seen and people jostling with each other at the vaccine centres leaving the people in panic amid massive rising coronavirus cases in the state. With the over crowded people, there is a possibility of vaccine centres turning into coronavirus hotspots.

A community health centre in Maheshwaram of Shamshabad of Rangareddy district where the Covaxin is being provided witnessed a huge crowd since morning where the people can be seen standing in long queues taking no notice of social distancing.

Meanwhile, the state on Friday recorded 77,091 coronavirus positive cases and 53 deaths totalling the tally to 4,35,606 and the fatality count to 2,261. At present, there are 77,727 active cases.