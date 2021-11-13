Hyderabad: No water supply in some areas for two days

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on Friday informed that due to the road expansion works near Punjagutta cremation ground, the drinking water pipeline will be changed due to which most of the nearby areas in the city will not receive water on November 15 and 16.

According to the Water Board officials, the existing 1,000 mm Pre-Stressed Concrete (PSC) pipeline is being replaced with a mild steel pipeline at nala crossing near Safdar Nagar.

Therefore, the drinking water supply will be disrupted from 6 am on November 15 and will continue till November 16. Many areas falling under O&M division- 6 and division- 9 will not be receiving water supply.

The areas include Erragadda, Banjara Hills, Yellareddyguda, Vengalraonagar, Somajiguda, Venkatagiri, Panduranganagar, and Kabir Nagar under the Moosapet division. Water Board requested their consumers to use water sparingly.