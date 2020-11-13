Hyderabad: Non-covid services at Gandhi Hospital to resume by November 21

Non-Covid services at Gandhi Hospital will resume by November 21 as the state government on Thursday passed the orders directing the health authorities to resume the services on or before November 21.

The resumption of non-covid services is one of the demands of junior doctors who asked the government to start the services on an immediate effect.

Three weeks ago, a committee was formed to plan and execute the fumigation of wards and other preparations. The hospital superintendent will decide on the staff to be posted in the Covid areas. The orders issued said that all the regular hospital work should begin and the hospital superintendent should distribute the staff between covid and non-covid wards based on a load of admission of covid patients.

At present, only covid patients are being admitted in the hospital and it might take three-four weeks to begin non-covid services. Some of the operation theatres have been repaired at the hospital and the presence of any form of infection is being checked.

It is notified that the junior doctors staged a protest on November 2 demanding to resume non-covid services. They threatened to boycott the duties if the services were not started by November 11.