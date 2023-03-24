Hyderabad: Notorious offender arrested in Haryana by Telangana CID

Hyderabad: The Telangana CID officials on Friday arrested a white-collar offender from Gurugram district of Haryana who went by various names – Ranjit Tiwari, Rajeev Saxena, Himansu Upadyaya, Ranjit Awadhesh Tiwari, and Ranjit Kumar Tiwari, and has been absconding for the last four years.



According to the CID, the suspect floated a paper company 'Miric Biotech Limited' and recruited a local person as regional sales manager for entire Telangana to identify interested distributors.

Showing colourful brochures, the gullible businessmen were told that their company was a noted one producing skin care and Ayurvedic products on a huge scale in North India and that they were extending their business to the southern states. Believing this, one investor, Sindhura Traders deposited Rs 6 lakhs as deposit amount and Rs 36 lakh for material supply, with Ranjit Tiwari.

However, after taking the amount, Ranjit Tiwari switched off his cell phone and stopped responding to the victim. After the complainant approached, Telangana State CID Police registered a case and tried to trace out the suspect but by then he went absconding.

A team consisting of SI, Sardar Satpal Singh, ASI D Ashok, and HC P Sreenivas, went to Gurugram and brought the accused on PT Warrant to Hyderabad. During the investigation, it came to light that Ranjit had also cheated two others with the same modus operandi. Within one year, he is suspected to have cheated the gullible to the tune of Rs.1.26 crore, the CID said.

On the directions of Mahesh M Bhagwat, Additional DGP, CID, TS and under the guidance of K Venkata Lakshmi, Superintendent of Police, EOW, CID, the team collected information about the suspect and brought him to Hyderabad and sent for judicial custody.