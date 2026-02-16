Hyderabad Numaish 2026 Ends After 46 Days With Huge Shopping Discount

The Numaish Exhibition has officially ended in Hyderabad after a total of 46 days.The famous 46 day Numaish event took place at the Nampally exhibition grounds event area. The fair ended on Sunday with the Numaish closing ceremony.

This event is also called the All India Industrial Exhibition Hyderabad. It started on January 1 and many people visited it. The Numaish footfall 2026 was very high. Lakhs of people came, especially on weekends. It is an important part of Hyderabad annual fair news every year. Families wait for this fair and enjoy shopping together.

About 1050 Hyderabad traders from different parts of India came to put up their stalls. They sold items like clothes, shoes, furniture, dry fruits etc. There were many things to choose from.

After the fair officially ended, traders gave big Numaish last day offers and special Numaish shopping discounts. Many shop owners sold their goods at low prices. It was because they did not want to spend too much money on packaging and then taking the items back.

These were some of the main Numaish 2026 highlights. Many people still came to buy items at a very cheap rate even after it closed. The last day was very crowded. Though, it was filled with excitement. Many shoppers took good deals before it ended