Hyderabad: Officials in a wild goose chase as lakes, government lands grabbed

Rajendranagar: Taking advantage of the Achilles' heel in the system, the land sharks in Rajendranagar and neighbouring areas are frequently making attempts to encroach upon Musi River, water bodies and even the government lands with impunity while the revenue officials are busy in wild goose chase.

The officials, apparently with illusive gung-ho, are claiming that they are chasing the land sharks behind the curtain to prevent such incidents.

During the last two weeks, there were around three cases of encroachments in the Rajendranagar area that keep the revenue officials busy in chasing the land sharks playing behind the scene. The land sharks first tried to encroach upon the land of Musi riverfront followed by attempts to trespass into Appa Cheruvu Lake and government land in the Mailardevpally area.

The first trespassing attempt was reported on Musi River Front at Hyderguda side on June 22 prompted the officials to rush the spot and clear the nala block by dumping the landfill besides taking the help of the local police to weed out perpetrators behind the curtain.

However, another attempt came to light at Appa Cheruvu Lake in the Gagan Pahad area only a week later. The officials seized three lorries on July 1 for dumping gravel in the lake area with ulterior motives. The Shamshabad airport police are investigating the matter by keeping the vehicles in its custody.

This goes one further with one more case of encroachment that was reported on July 3 from the Mailardevpally area under Rajendranagar where a team of revenue officials, after a local tip-off, has stalled the work of stone blasting on government land pumping the support from the local police.

"We have cleared off the encroachments over Musi River Front area at Hyderguda side and are regularly monitoring the area. We even took three vehicles into custody for trespassing into the Appa Cheruvu lake area at Gagan Pahad and handed them over to airport police.

We will carry out a fresh survey again on Monday or Tuesday to demarcate the lake area and to establish the actual spot where the encroachment happened. Similarly, we have prevented another attempt of encroachment on government land at SyNo 52, under Mailardevpally on Saturday.

Regular monitoring and impromptu actions are being taken to fend off encroachments on Musi River, Lakes, and government lands here in Rajendranagar," claimed K Chandrasekhar, Mandal Revenue Officer Rajendranagar.