Hyderabad: On last days of Ramzan, festive shopping gains momentum

Hyderabad: With Eid-ul-fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday, shopping for Eid is gaining momentum in shopping centres and markets, as compared to the hasty activity during the last two years due to Covid pandemic.



People said Eid shopping in the last two years was a nightmare due to restrictions, but now have expressed pleasure this year with no restrictions. For some, shopping on the last days of Ramzan, specially on the day of Chand Raat, is a practice. Several thousands of Muslims throng the markets in the city, specially in the Old City, on the day of Chand Raat.

Housewives are busy with Ramzan shopping, as with the start of Holy month they cook Sehri-Iftar for family members. Now they throng markets to purchase clothes, sandals, bangles and accessories.

Ayesha Shaik said, "shopping during the month of Ramzan and prevailing heat wave conditions is itself a difficult task. So, I am shopping late at night. And for us shopping in the last days is a different joy."

Besides big, small shopping malls and function halls in the city, a large number of people have set up stalls in and outside shopping centres to earn livelihood by selling their products at reasonable prices to provide easy access to the low- income segments.

Asma Khatoon, a young girl at Laad Bazar, said, "Last days are the most exciting when we all family members visit it to buy bangles and henna (Mehndi). I have completed all shopping, except bangles and henna, as buying such items on the last days doubles the joy of festivity." Huge crowds of people can be witnessed thronging the main markets of Hyderabad, including Charminar, Abids, Nampally, Tolichowki, Mallepally to buy Eid items. Starting from Naya Pul, people are seen walking; it is a difficult task to take a vehicle; even a two-wheeler. Several hundreds of temporary shops have been set up in the stretch from Naya Pul to Charminar.

All shops on this stretch are decorated with lighting. These shops remain open till dawn. The Ramzan season has the maximum sale of clothing, crockery, attars, perfumes, bangles, footwear and artificial jewellery. Shakeel Imran said "from clothing to home furnishing, we use everything new; shopping for ladies takes at least 3-4 days. Even though people shop at other places across the city, at least one trip to the Old City is a must to enjoy the festival shopping," he added.

Taimoor Khan, a women's wear retailer, said during the previous years, the threat of Covid was looming on our heads; we could not earn that much profit. He said since the situation has been normalised in the country, we are expecting to earn good profits on this Eid.