Hyderabad: One-day workshop for IKS-NEP tomorrow

A one-day workshop on “Indian Knowledge Systems for Schools (IKS)- National Education Policy Aligned” will be held under the aegis of the Anaandi Foundation on November 18.
Hyderabad : A one-day workshop on “Indian Knowledge Systems for Schools (IKS)- National Education Policy Aligned” will be held under the aegis of the Anaandi Foundation on November 18.
According to the foundation’s communique, the workshop is meant for school principals, teachers, and home-schooling parents. Speakers from the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IITH) and experts will be sharing an implementable pathway, curriculum and content for schools to adopt.
The workshop is to provide great impetus for schools to align their curriculum in resonance with the NEP-IKS policy and benefit from offering a truly enjoyable IKS pedagogy and learning experience for children.
The workshop will have an expert panel discussion on why IKS curriculum and content and how to integrate it in schools. Followed by a question-and-answer session and networking with the experts.
School principals, teachers, and parents homeschooling their children can attend the free workshop, which will be held at KLN Prasad Auditorium, Lakdikapul, Hyderabad. The registrations will begin from 9:30-9:45 am on November 18.
Those interested can reach out to Manjukeshwar - 7639436158 and Dharmendra – 7907507144 and can also register online: anaadi.org/ikshyd.