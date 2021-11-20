Hyderabad: One held in actor Shalu Chaurasia attack case

The city police has taken a person into custody on the charges of attacking an actor.

Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the arrested person, identified as Babu is working as a light boy in the film industry. The CP said that there are no CCTV footage at the spot which delayed the investigation.

Producing the accused before media, the CP said that Babu is a native of Kulkacharla of Mahabubabad district and is residing at Krishnanagar in Yousufguda. "We have recovered the mobile phone of the actor Chaurasia in Babu's room. Cases were also registered against Babu in Vijayawada, Banjara Hills and Golconda. Babu also went to Chanchalguda jail in case registered at Golconda police station," the CP said.